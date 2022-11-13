ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $0.14 on Friday. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ContraFect Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65,854 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ContraFect by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares during the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.