ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $0.14 on Friday. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
ContraFect Company Profile
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.
