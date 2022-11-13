ConstitutionDAO Price Hits $0.0215 (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. ConstitutionDAO has a market cap of $108.43 million and $68.87 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded down 22.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002550 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.66 or 0.00577977 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,982.56 or 0.30105867 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000086 BTC.
ConstitutionDAO Token Profile
ConstitutionDAO’s launch date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com.
ConstitutionDAO Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars.
