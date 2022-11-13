Constellation (DAG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $110.48 Million

Constellation (DAG) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Constellation coin can currently be purchased for $0.0476 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $110.48 million and approximately $700,648.35 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002538 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.32 or 0.00581435 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,020.74 or 0.30306510 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.
About Constellation
Constellation’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Constellation
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
