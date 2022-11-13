Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.30.

Shares of ED opened at $89.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $76.42 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average of $93.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 53.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $207,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $236,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

