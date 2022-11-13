Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Declares $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Consolidated Edison has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Consolidated Edison has a payout ratio of 65.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.3%.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 2.0 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $89.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.60. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $76.42 and a twelve month high of $102.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.