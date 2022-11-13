ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 209,462 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,946,000 after acquiring an additional 30,219 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,662,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,359,455. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $166.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

