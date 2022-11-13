Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Short Interest Update

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 364,000 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the October 15th total of 535,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Connect Biopharma
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTB. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $357,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $688,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 103,324 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 92,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.
Connect Biopharma Stock Performance
NASDAQ CNTB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 24,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,847. Connect Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.
About Connect Biopharma
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
