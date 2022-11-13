Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL) Short Interest Up 85.7% in October

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior (NASDAQ:CNFRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior Stock Performance

Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. Conifer Holdings, Inc. – Senior has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $25.04.

