Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) PT Raised to $8.00 at Oppenheimer

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $1.25 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 440.54% from the stock’s current price.
CFMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Conformis in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Conformis Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $1.48 on Friday. Conformis has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conformis
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Conformis in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 875,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 365,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.
Conformis Company Profile
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
