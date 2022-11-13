Conflux (CFX) Trading 29.2% Lower This Week

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $62.65 million and $4.55 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,502.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00348196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022755 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00120883 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.42 or 0.00772093 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.72 or 0.00610332 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00237179 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.03108807 USD and is up 5.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,689,277.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.