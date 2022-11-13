Conflux (CFX) Trading 29.1% Lower This Week

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 13th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $64.33 million and $4.40 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,626.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00347717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023420 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00119966 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.61 or 0.00767548 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.89 or 0.00600814 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00233130 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.03108807 USD and is up 5.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,689,277.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

