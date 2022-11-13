Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.0308

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $64.37 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,834.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00356991 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00122601 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.00 or 0.00766310 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.07 or 0.00612239 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00239631 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02941005 USD and is down -8.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $6,916,439.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.