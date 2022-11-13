COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP) Short Interest Up 50.0% in October

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

COMSovereign Stock Performance

COMSP traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $1.15. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38. COMSovereign has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Get COMSovereign alerts:

COMSovereign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.