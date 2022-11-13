COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP) Short Interest Up 50.0% in October

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
COMSovereign Stock Performance
COMSP traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $1.15. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38. COMSovereign has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.
COMSovereign Company Profile
