Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Computershare Price Performance

Shares of CMSQF stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. Computershare has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $19.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71.

About Computershare

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

