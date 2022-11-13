Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Computershare Price Performance
Shares of CMSQF stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. Computershare has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $19.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71.
About Computershare
