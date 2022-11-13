Compound USD Coin 1-Day Volume Hits $6.31 Million (CUSDC)

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Compound USD Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound USD Coin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Compound USD Coin has a market capitalization of $918.59 million and $6.31 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound USD Coin Profile

Compound USD Coin launched on July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Compound USD Coin is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound USD Coin is compound.finance.

Buying and Selling Compound USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

