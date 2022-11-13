Comparing Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and Blend Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -61.16% -18.47% -16.35% Blend Labs -277.61% -46.70% -30.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nextdoor and Blend Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $192.20 million 5.30 -$95.32 million -0.39 -6.77 Blend Labs $234.49 million 1.98 -$169.14 million ($3.27) -0.64

Risk and Volatility

Nextdoor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blend Labs. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blend Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Nextdoor has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blend Labs has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nextdoor and Blend Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 4 1 0 2.20 Blend Labs 0 7 2 0 2.22

Nextdoor currently has a consensus target price of 4.18, indicating a potential upside of 58.33%. Blend Labs has a consensus target price of $3.84, indicating a potential upside of 83.94%. Given Blend Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than Nextdoor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.1% of Nextdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Blend Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Nextdoor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Blend Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nextdoor beats Blend Labs on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextdoor

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Blend Labs

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It also provides a suite of mortgage products that facilitates homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners insurance, and realty. In addition, the company offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

