Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.25

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and traded as high as $19.50. Community Bancorp shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 453 shares.

Community Bancorp Stock Up 8.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Community Bancorp had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter.

About Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides a range of retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It provides various consumer banking products and services, including checking accounts, savings programs, ATMs, debit/credit cards, and night deposit facilities, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking.

