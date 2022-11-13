Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €9.70 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($9.70) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($7.50) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($8.60) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €8.90 ($8.90) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.20) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.00) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Commerzbank Trading Down 0.9 %

Commerzbank stock opened at €7.64 ($7.64) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €5.17 ($5.17) and a 12-month high of €9.51 ($9.51). The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.19.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

