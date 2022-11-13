Coin98 Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $53.34 million and $29.93 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $284.39 or 0.01694452 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009671 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00034980 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00045758 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000517 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.99 or 0.01781460 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.