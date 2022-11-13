Coin98 (C98) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $105.21 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 28% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001604 BTC on exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $57.04 million and $105.21 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

