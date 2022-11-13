Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE RQI opened at $12.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 81,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 576,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 38,685 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

