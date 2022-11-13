CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Short Interest Update

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the October 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of CWBR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,377. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.03. CohBar has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $25.05.

CohBar ( NASDAQ:CWBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.30. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CohBar will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CohBar stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,442 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.24% of CohBar worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

