Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Short Interest Down 38.9% in October

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the October 15th total of 19,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ CVLY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,358. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $213.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Scott R. Campagna sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Scott V. Fainor acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $33,577.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott R. Campagna sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,688 shares of company stock valued at $94,895. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

