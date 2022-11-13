Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRMW) Short Interest Update

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRMW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the October 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLRMW. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Clarim Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CLRMW stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,239. Clarim Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

Featured Articles

