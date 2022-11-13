Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Price Target Cut to CHF 18

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from CHF 19 to CHF 18 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLZNY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Clariant from CHF 23 to CHF 22 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered Clariant from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clariant from CHF 18.50 to CHF 17 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Clariant Stock Performance

CLZNY opened at $15.54 on Friday. Clariant has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

