Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Citizens Stock Performance

CIA stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51. Citizens has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $170.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Citizens alerts:

Institutional Trading of Citizens

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIA. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.