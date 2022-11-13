Citigroup Boosts Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target to $13.00

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 49.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 210,009 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 519,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 92,774 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the period. 22.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

