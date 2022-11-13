CION Investment (NYSE:CION) PT Raised to $10.25

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.50 to $10.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.03% from the stock’s previous close.

CION Investment Price Performance

CION stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. CION Investment has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $602.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 31.47% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $43.55 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CION Investment

In other CION Investment news, insider Gregg A. Bresner bought 5,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,718.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,640 shares of company stock valued at $130,680. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CION Investment by 221.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in CION Investment in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in CION Investment in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CION Investment by 50.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Stories

