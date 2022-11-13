CION Investment (NYSE:CION) PT Raised to $10.25

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.50 to $10.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.03% from the stock’s previous close.
CION Investment Price Performance
CION stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. CION Investment has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $602.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57.
CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 31.47% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $43.55 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CION Investment
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CION Investment by 221.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in CION Investment in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in CION Investment in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CION Investment by 50.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.
CION Investment Company Profile
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
