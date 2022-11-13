Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2625 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Church & Dwight has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Church & Dwight has a payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

NYSE CHD opened at $74.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.19.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

