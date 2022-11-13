CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 123.7% from the October 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

CHS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.13. The stock had a trading volume of 25,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,331. CHS has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.