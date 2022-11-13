Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Plans $3.67 None Dividend

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 3.67 per share on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Chord Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $160.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.45. Chord Energy has a twelve month low of $93.35 and a twelve month high of $181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

Chord Energy Company Profile

In other Chord Energy news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $304,494,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,585,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,033,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

