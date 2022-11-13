China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Up 19.2% in October

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

China Natural Resources Trading Down 3.5 %

CHNR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 32,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,425. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.35.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.