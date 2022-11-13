China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,500 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the October 15th total of 492,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 944,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of China Liberal Education by 801.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 208,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 185,471 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Liberal Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Liberal Education during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLEU traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.23. 82,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,573. China Liberal Education has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $3.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

