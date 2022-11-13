China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Short Interest Update

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a growth of 72.3% from the October 15th total of 54,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 140,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
China Automotive Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CAAS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 29,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,082. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.06. China Automotive Systems has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.12.
China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $127.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.93 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 4.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of China Automotive Systems
An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Automotive Systems stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.21% of China Automotive Systems worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.
Featured Stories
