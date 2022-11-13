Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE:CHE opened at $490.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.56. Chemed has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $539.87.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.05 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.83%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,129,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,660 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $5,460,436. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 13.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 69.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 29.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

