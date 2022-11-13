Chardan Capital Trims SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Target Price to $16.00

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
SQZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.
SQZ Biotechnologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SQZ opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09. SQZ Biotechnologies has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $14.95.
About SQZ Biotechnologies
SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.
