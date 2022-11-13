CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the October 15th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in CFSB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CFSB Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in CFSB Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

CFSB Bancorp Price Performance

CFSB traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500. CFSB Bancorp has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $11.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11.

CFSB Bancorp Company Profile

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

