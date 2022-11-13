CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Short Interest Down 53.8% in October

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the October 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFFE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter worth $119,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the second quarter worth $808,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter valued at $1,259,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CFFE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.32. 7,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,245. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

