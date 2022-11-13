CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Price Target Cut to $35.00

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $49.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CEVA from $58.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CEVA from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

CEVA stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $31.83. CEVA has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $50.85.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.30 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEVA will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in CEVA in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CEVA by 96.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 245.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CEVA in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

