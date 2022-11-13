Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) and Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Head to Head Analysis

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) and Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Certara and Red Cat’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Certara $286.10 million 8.18 -$13.27 million ($0.03) -488.33 Red Cat $6.43 million 10.10 -$11.69 million ($0.26) -4.62

Red Cat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Certara. Certara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Cat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Certara 0 1 6 0 2.86 Red Cat 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Certara and Red Cat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Certara currently has a consensus price target of $23.43, indicating a potential upside of 59.92%. Given Certara’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Certara is more favorable than Red Cat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of Certara shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Red Cat shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Certara shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of Red Cat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Certara has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Cat has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Certara and Red Cat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Certara -1.28% 4.25% 2.95% Red Cat -172.13% -17.39% -15.99%

Summary

Certara beats Red Cat on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Certara

Certara, Inc. provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development. The company also provides related technology-enabled services to guide its customers' new drugs through the regulatory submission process and into the market. Its technology-enabled services include mechanistic biosimulation, empirical biosimulation, drug development and regulatory strategy, clinical pharmacology, model-based meta-analysis, regulatory writing and medical communications, regulatory operations, and market access. Further, company offers software, comprising mechanistic biosimulation platform, empirical PK/PD biosimulation platform, data standardization and compliance software, scientific informatics platform, clinical outcomes databases for biosimulation, authoring and management of regulatory submissions platform, and market access communication platform. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and government institutions. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Japan, the Philippines, India, Australia, and China. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It offers commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. The company also provides First Person View (FPV) video goggles; and software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where global positioning systems are not available. In addition, it is involved in the sales of FPV drones and equipment primarily to the consumer marketplace. Red Cat Holdings, Inc.is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

