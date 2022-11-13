Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1,041.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,048 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNI. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $122.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.23. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

