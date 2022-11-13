Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,418 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after buying an additional 663,885 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,810,000 after buying an additional 604,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $236.49 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $238.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.96.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.