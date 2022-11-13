Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $223.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.47 and its 200 day moving average is $241.77.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.47.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.