Cerity Partners LLC Buys 15,417 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 255.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,417 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $224.75 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,478 shares of company stock worth $12,619,358 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

