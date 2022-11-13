Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Centrus Energy Stock Up 7.0 %
Shares of LEU stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $88.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.12.
Centrus Energy Company Profile
