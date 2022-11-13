Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of LEU stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $88.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.12.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

