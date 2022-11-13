Centerra Gold Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$213.99 million during the quarter.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.28.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$7.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 1.34. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.18 and a 12-month high of C$13.52.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.34%.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.