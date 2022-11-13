CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Cut to C$72.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday.

CCL Industries stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.69.

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

