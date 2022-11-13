Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Cut by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1,304.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 91,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 84,716 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 324,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,052,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,724,000 after buying an additional 40,186 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT opened at $236.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.96. The firm has a market cap of $123.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $238.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

