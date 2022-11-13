CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the October 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at CareCloud

In other CareCloud news, Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,483 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $37,089.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,010.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $178,380 over the last three months. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of CareCloud by 5.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CareCloud by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in CareCloud in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CareCloud in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CareCloud in the second quarter valued at $122,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CareCloud Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of CareCloud from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of CareCloud to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 36,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,130. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.83.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

