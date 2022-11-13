Cardano (ADA) Price Tops $0.34 on Major Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00002026 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $11.59 billion and $363.86 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,237.39 or 0.07441938 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00035508 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00078930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00064037 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000388 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00011895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023436 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,138,883,455 coins and its circulating supply is 34,396,093,923 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

